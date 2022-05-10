GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Engineer Rich Beran said the Glazebrook Park Splash Pad ground was officially broken on Tuesday morning.

He said splash pad site grading is about 99 percent complete. The hope is to have the Splash Pad finished about by the Fourth of July, but that will be weather-dependent, the village engineer said.

“We are definitely excited to get it going,” Beran said. “I think it will be probably about six more weeks of work, but it depends on how the weather is as the summer begins. This is something people have been excited about for years and we are excited it will happen.”

The Glazebrook Park Splash Pad is part of the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

