ALTON - The 39th Annual Glassworkers Reunion for all former Owens-Illinois employees is set for September 17, 2022. There will be a cash bar from 5 to 6 p.m. and then dinner will be served at VFW Post 1308, Alton.

From 1929-1983 the Owens-Illinois Glass Company was the world’s largest glass-producing factory located in Alton. As a major employer to Alton residents, it boosted the economy and made Alton a highly successful industrial town in the 20th century.

Tickets this year will be $20 and payment has to be completed with a reservation form by Sept. 3, 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bob Myers, who is in charge of publicity for the event, said there will be no walk-ins for this year’s event. He said the annual reunion is always “a bright point” for all of us both in town and out of town to see each other from the old Glassworks.”

For those who want to make a reservation, and find they cannot attend or receive a form to attend, contact Bob at (618) 917-4919. Cancellations must be made by September 12.

“We are looking for memorabilia to display such as bottles, pictures, Plant 7 Magazines, and other memorabilia pertaining to our history,” Myers said.

More like this: