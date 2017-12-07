Giving Tuesday campaign is huge success for Senior Services Plus Wellness Center expansion
ALTON - The Giving Tuesday campaign turned out to be a huge success for Senior Services Plus in Alton.
The Bill and Linda Gates Foundation thru Facebook matched every donation up to $50,000 if donated on this day through Facebook. Senior Services Plus raised a total of $39,339 which was also matched by an anonymous donor.
"Every donation was greatly appreciated," Senior Services Plus said. "All of the funds raised will go towards SSP’s Capital Campaign – The Next Step for the Wellness Center expansion. To keep the momentum going forward, continued support would be greatly appreciated."
Continued donations can be made by to http://seniorservicesplus.org/next-step-donations.
For more information about making a donation, please call (618) 465-3298 or visit the Senior Services Plus website.
