EDWARDSVILLE - Each year, the Edwardsville Police Department puts in hours of work outside the office raising funds for Special Olympics.

Recently, some Edwardsville Police Department members participated in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics with other Southern Illinois University Edwardsville officers.

The annual interstate relay’s purpose is to raise money and gain awareness for athletes who participate in Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. It has raised nearly $43 million over 31 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics athletes and their accomplishments.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said he is always proud of those who participate in the Torch Run and the work to raise funds for Special Olympics.

