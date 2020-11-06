Givin' It All For Guts Hosts Blood Drive To Help During COVID-19 Pandemic On Nov. 23
Givin' It All For Guts continues to support the community in 2020. While fundraising was halted out of compassion to our faithful sponsors who were struggling during the pandemic, the organization remains committed to helping others.
As we are approaching the holidays there is a need for blood, platelets and plasma. Givin' It All For Guts is hosting a blood drive on Monday, November 23 from 2 - 6 pm. Woodland Golf Course has graciously donated their facility and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be on-site to coordinate.
Please call 618-806-2678 to schedule your appointment time.
