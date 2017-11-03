BETHALTO - The Givin’ It All For Guts annual fundraiser for a cure for Crohn’s Disease is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bethalto Village Park at 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto.

There is a 5K Walk/Run and a Doggie Parade as part of the events.www.finallapracing.com

“Givin’ It All For Guts is all about raising funds to support research for Crohn’s and Colitis,” organizers said. “We will have great prizes, a well-marked route (flat course) for the 5K run or walk. Following the run is our second annual Doggie Parade. Bring your four-legged family in their best costume for cash prizes and lots of love.”

Register online at www.finallapracing.com or in person the day of the race. Contact (618) 806-2678 for more info.