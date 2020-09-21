BETHALTO - Staying true to the commitment of supporting patients battling Crohn's Disease, Colitis and IBD-related illnesses, Givin' It All For Guts has been active with our comfort bag program during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Recently, board members and our pediatric ambassador, Olivia, made deliveries to St. Louis Children's Hospital, BJC -Alton Memorial Oncology/Infusion Center, and the OSF Moellers Cancer Center in Alton.

The care bags contain blankets, gift cards, snacks, information about Givin' It All For Guts, and other items to make their visits or hospital stays a little easier. The organization has also provided gas cards to families struggling to make multiple trips to the hospital. Givin’ It All For Guts is an organization formed to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s Disease and Colitis through research and compassion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Givin’ It All For Guts officials continued: "We have donated over $40,000 thus far to the research at Washington University-St. Louis IBD Center. Dr. Matthew Ciorba leads the team of researchers. Their work continues to be innovative and their dedication steadfast. We are proud that our donations have led to more successful research opportunities that will help so many people in the future."

For more information on Givin’ It All For Guts go to www.givinitallforguts.org.

More like this: