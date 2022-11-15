GRAFTON - It’s beginning to feel a lot more like Christmas than summer and that means it’s time to snag a Raging Rivers 2023 season pass or two for that special someone on your holiday list.

Raging Rivers Waterpark is having a Cyber Sale now through Nov. 30 for the lowest price on 2023 Season Passes.

Save up to $35 off the regular-priced passes and purchase a General Season Pass for $49.99 and a Platinum Season Pass for $64.99 during the Cyber Sale. A season pass pays for itself in less than 3 visits and can be purchased for as low as $12.50 per month for a Regular Pass and $16.24 per month for a Platinum Pass plus tax/fees with a 4-month payment plan.

All season passes include unlimited visits for one individual; discounts on food, beverage, and retail purchases at park outlets; admission to Family Nights and KidsFest; and free admission to Raging Rivers' 3rd Annual Mushroom Festival. In addition to those great pass perks, a General Season Pass comes with 1 bring-a-friend FREE ticket (valid for a 1-time visit) and 10% off cabana rentals on weekdays. A Platinum Season Pass comes with a parking pass, 2 bring-a-friend FREE tickets (each valid for a 1-time visit), and 25% off cabana rentals on weekdays.

New entertainment and events taking place this season include a magic show, hypnotist, bands, Bubble Bonanza, Family Nights, and more!

"The holidays are the season of giving and there is no better gift than spending time together as a family," stated Jeremy Hayes, Raging Rivers' General Manager. “We’re very excited to provide several family entertainment events and offer special fun for families to spend quality time together making awesome summer memories”.

The park opens for its 33rd season on May 20 and runs through September 4.

For more information about Raging Rivers' Cyber Sale, please visit www.ragingrivers.com

