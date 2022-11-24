Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood Or Platelets
ST. LOUIS — As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*
Blood Drive Spotlight: 13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive
St. Louis, you can give the gift of life during the Thanksgiving Holiday at t13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive, Friday, Nov. 25 at one of four locations in the Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas.
All who attempt to donate will receive a special-edition Red Cross JOY FM/Boost Radio T-shirt. This blood drive is one of the largest Red Cross blood drives across the country on the day after Thanksgiving. To make an appointment people can go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-Red Cross and enter/mention sponsor code JOYFMBOOST.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15
IL
Bond
Greenville
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow
_______________
Clay
Flora
12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Louisville
11/29/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Clinton
Albers
12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street
Beckemeyer
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
Carlyle
12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street
New Baden
11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
Trenton
12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison
12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison
Mattoon
11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
_______________
Crawford
Palestine
11/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
12/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
12/7/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Dieterich
12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
11/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/1/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
_______________
Fayette
Saint Elmo
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40
Shobonier
11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St
_______________
Jasper
Newton
12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
12/9/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
_______________
Jefferson
Ina
11/21/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway
11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
Mount Vernon
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 1114 Fairfield Road
12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
Woodlawn
12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street
_______________
Jersey
Grafton
11/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr
Jerseyville
11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road
12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 W. Pearl Street
12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
_______________
Macoupin
Shipman
12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
Staunton
12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street
Madison
Alton
12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street
12/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
Collinsville
12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St
12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street
Edwardsville
11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive
11/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive
12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd
Glen Carbon
12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Granite City
12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd
12/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd.
Highland
11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St
Maryville
12/13/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive
Troy
12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.
_______________
Marion
Centralia
11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51
12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161
12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road
Patoka
12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road
Salem
12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Hecker
11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street
Valmeyer
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
Waterloo
12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.
_______________
Montgomery
Hillsboro
12/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Junior High School, 909 Rountree
Litchfield
12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Coulterville
12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street
Evansville
11/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way
Red Bud
12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken
12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Olney
12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel
12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old, IL-158
12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr,
Caseyville
12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd
Fairview Heights
11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Lebanon
11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton
Mascoutah
11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St
New Athens
11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street
O Fallon
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park
11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
Shiloh
12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
_______________
Washington
Ashley
11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Nashville
12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street
MO
Crawford
Bourbon
12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Sullivan
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Villa Ridge
11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd
Washington
11/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
11/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/7/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
12/14/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
11/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
11/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.
Crystal City
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Festus
12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady Catholic Church, 1550 St. Marys Lane
12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
High Ridge
11/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.
Hillsboro
11/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21
12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street
House Springs
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane
Pevely
12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave
_______________
Montgomery
Montgomery City
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever
12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd
Saint Charles
12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr
Saint Peters
11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
11/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
12/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue
Farmington
11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive
12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 S Henry
12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
12/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia
Park Hills
12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
11/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
11/30/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren
12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln
Bridgeton
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd
12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West
12/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec
Ellisville
12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd
Eureka
11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St
12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street
Fenton
12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
Florissant
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Manchester
12/6/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road
Richmond Hts
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre
11/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd
12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive
12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road
12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road
12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Town and Country
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Wildwood
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St,
11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
12/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St
12/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue
12/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SumnerOne, 6691 Manchester Avenue
12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway
12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
11/30/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington
12/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrior Ridge Elementary, 800 Warrior Ave
11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St
12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47
