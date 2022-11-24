ST. LOUIS — As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.

Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

Blood Drive Spotlight: 13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive

St. Louis, you can give the gift of life during the Thanksgiving Holiday at t13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive, Friday, Nov. 25 at one of four locations in the Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas.

All who attempt to donate will receive a special-edition Red Cross JOY FM/Boost Radio T-shirt. This blood drive is one of the largest Red Cross blood drives across the country on the day after Thanksgiving. To make an appointment people can go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-Red Cross and enter/mention sponsor code JOYFMBOOST.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

IL

Bond

Greenville

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow

_______________

Clay

Flora

12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Louisville

11/29/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Albers

12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street

Beckemeyer

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Breese

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

Carlyle

12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street

New Baden

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

Trenton

12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50

_______________

Coles

Charleston

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison

12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

Mattoon

11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

_______________

Crawford

Palestine

11/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

Robinson

11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

12/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

12/7/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing

Dieterich

12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

11/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/1/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

Shobonier

11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

_______________

Jasper

Newton

12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

12/9/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

11/21/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

Mount Vernon

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 1114 Fairfield Road

12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

Woodlawn

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street

_______________

Jersey

Grafton

11/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

Jerseyville

11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road

12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 W. Pearl Street

12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street

Madison

Alton

12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street

12/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Collinsville

12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St

12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive

11/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive

12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

Glen Carbon

12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Granite City

12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

12/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd.

Highland

11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Maryville

12/13/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive

Troy

12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51

12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161

12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

Patoka

12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker

11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Valmeyer

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive

Waterloo

12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.

_______________

Montgomery

Hillsboro

12/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Junior High School, 909 Rountree

Litchfield

12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville

12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Evansville

11/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way

Red Bud

12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

Sparta

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old, IL-158

12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr,

Caseyville

12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Lebanon

11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton

Mascoutah

11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St

New Athens

11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street

O Fallon

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park

11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

Shiloh

12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Ashley

11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

Nashville

12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

Sullivan

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Villa Ridge

11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd

Washington

11/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

11/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/7/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

12/14/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

11/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

11/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

Crystal City

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Festus

12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady Catholic Church, 1550 St. Marys Lane

12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

11/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

11/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street

House Springs

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

Pevely

12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave

_______________

Montgomery

Montgomery City

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever

12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

Saint Charles

12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr

Saint Peters

11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

11/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

12/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Farmington

11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive

12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 S Henry

12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

12/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia

Park Hills

12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

11/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

11/30/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

Bridgeton

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd

12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West

12/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

Ellisville

12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

Eureka

11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St

12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street

Fenton

12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

12/6/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Richmond Hts

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

Saint Louis

11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre

11/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd

12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive

12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road

12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Town and Country

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

Wildwood

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St,

11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

12/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

12/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue

12/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SumnerOne, 6691 Manchester Avenue

12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow

12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

11/30/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

12/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrior Ridge Elementary, 800 Warrior Ave

11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St

12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47

