Give Thanks For Good Health By Donating Blood Or Platelets Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply. Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.* Blood Drive Spotlight: 13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive St. Louis, you can give the gift of life during the Thanksgiving Holiday at t13th annual JOY FM and Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive, Friday, Nov. 25 at one of four locations in the Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas. All who attempt to donate will receive a special-edition Red Cross JOY FM/Boost Radio T-shirt. This blood drive is one of the largest Red Cross blood drives across the country on the day after Thanksgiving. To make an appointment people can go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-Red Cross and enter/mention sponsor code JOYFMBOOST. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15 IL Bond Greenville 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street _______________ Christian Moweaqua 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow _______________ Clay Flora 12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343 Louisville 11/29/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Albers 12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street Beckemeyer 11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Breese 11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street Carlyle 12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street New Baden 11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street Trenton 12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50 _______________ Coles Charleston 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street 12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., HOME CHURCH, 2350 East Madison 12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison Mattoon 11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road 12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple _______________ Crawford Palestine 11/30/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street Robinson 11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln 12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln _______________ Cumberland Greenup 12/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street Neoga 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave _______________ Effingham Altamont 12/7/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing Dieterich 12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine Effingham 11/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette 11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/1/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/8/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 12/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave _______________ Fayette Saint Elmo 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40 Shobonier 11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St _______________ Jasper Newton 12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren 12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane 12/9/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue _______________ Jefferson Ina 11/21/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway 11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street Mount Vernon 11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 1114 Fairfield Road 12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road Woodlawn 12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street _______________ Jersey Grafton 11/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr Jerseyville 11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St. 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road 12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 W. Pearl Street 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie _______________ Macoupin Shipman 12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St. Staunton 12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street Madison Alton 12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street 12/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive Collinsville 12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street Edwardsville 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr 11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive 11/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive 12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd Glen Carbon 12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Granite City 12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd 12/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd. Highland 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane 12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St Maryville 12/13/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive Troy 12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. _______________ Marion Centralia 11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161 12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road Patoka 12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road Salem 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main _______________ Monroe Columbia 12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Valmeyer 11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive Waterloo 12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St. _______________ Montgomery Hillsboro 12/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Junior High School, 909 Rountree Litchfield 12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison _______________ Randolph Baldwin 12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street Chester 12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke Coulterville 12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street Evansville 11/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way Red Bud 12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street Sparta 11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Richland Olney 12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel 12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old, IL-158 12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr, Caseyville 12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd Fairview Heights 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Lebanon 11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton Mascoutah 11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St New Athens 11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street O Fallon 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park 11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd Shiloh 12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street _______________ Washington Ashley 11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Nashville 12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street MO Crawford Bourbon 12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street Cuba 11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. _______________ Franklin Gerald 12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 New Haven 12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100 Pacific 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main Union 12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington 12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Villa Ridge 11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd Washington 11/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/7/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/14/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 11/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 11/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd 12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd. Crystal City 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive Festus 12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady Catholic Church, 1550 St. Marys Lane 12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street 12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive High Ridge 11/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 11/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21 12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street House Springs 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane Pevely 12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19 _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever 12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd Saint Charles 12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr Saint Peters 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 11/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway 11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 12/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue Farmington 11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 S Henry 12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 12/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia Park Hills 12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail 11/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd 11/30/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln Bridgeton 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West 12/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec Ellisville 12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd Eureka 11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St 12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street Fenton 12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, Florissant 11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 12/6/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Richmond Hts 11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave 12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave Saint Louis 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre 11/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd 12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road 12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road 12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Town and Country 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40 Wildwood 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St, 11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 12/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St 12/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue 12/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SumnerOne, 6691 Manchester Avenue 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway 12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 11/30/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington 12/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr _______________ Warren Warrenton Article continues after sponsor message 11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrior Ridge Elementary, 800 Warrior Ave 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St 12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State St. 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., JCH East Annex, 220 East County Road 12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 W. Pearl Street 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie _______________ Macoupin Shipman 12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St. Staunton 12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street Madison Alton 12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street 12/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive Collinsville 12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E Main St 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street Edwardsville 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr 11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive 11/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive 12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd Glen Carbon 12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Granite City 12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd 12/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2301 Pontoon Rd. Highland 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane 12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St Maryville 12/13/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Copper Creek Christian Church, 2184 Vadalabene Drive Troy 12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. _______________ Marion Centralia 11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 12/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raccoon Elementary School, 3601 State Route 161 12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road Patoka 12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road Salem 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main _______________ Monroe Columbia 12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Valmeyer 11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive Waterloo 12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St. _______________ Montgomery Hillsboro 12/12/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Junior High School, 909 Rountree Litchfield 12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison _______________ Randolph Baldwin 12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street Chester 12/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke Coulterville 12/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street Evansville 11/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way Red Bud 12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street Sparta 11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken 12/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Richland Olney 12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel 12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 11/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old, IL-158 12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr, Caseyville 12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd Fairview Heights 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Lebanon 11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton Mascoutah 11/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St New Athens 11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street O Fallon 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park 11/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd Shiloh 12/6/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street _______________ Washington Ashley 11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Nashville 12/12/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street MO Crawford Bourbon 12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street Cuba 11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. _______________ Franklin Gerald 12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 New Haven 12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100 Pacific 11/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main Union 12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington 12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Villa Ridge 11/28/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd Washington 11/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 11/30/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/7/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 12/14/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 11/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 11/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd 12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd. Crystal City 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive Festus 12/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady Catholic Church, 1550 St. Marys Lane 12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street 12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive High Ridge 11/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 11/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21 12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street House Springs 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane Pevely 12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19 _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 12/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever 12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 12/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd Saint Charles 12/5/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr Saint Peters 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/22/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 11/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway 11/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 12/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue Farmington 11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive 12/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 S Henry 12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road 12/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia Park Hills 12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive 12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail 11/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd 11/30/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren 12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road 12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln Bridgeton 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Bridgeton Recreation Center, 4201 Fee Fee Rd 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/22/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/23/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/24/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/29/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/30/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/1/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Logan University, 1851 Schoettler 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/6/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/8/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/14/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West 12/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 12/15/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec Ellisville 12/9/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd Eureka 11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St 12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, Leaders Save Lives, 1729 West 5th Street Fenton 12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, Florissant 11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 12/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Manchester 12/6/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd. 12/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Richmond Hts 11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave 12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave Saint Louis 11/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre 11/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd 12/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive 12/3/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/4/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road 12/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 12/5/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/6/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/11/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 12/13/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 12/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road 12/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Town and Country 11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40 Wildwood 12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St, 11/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 12/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St 12/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BJC HealthCare, 4249 Clayton Avenue 12/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 12/8/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SumnerOne, 6691 Manchester Avenue 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 12/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway 12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 11/30/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington 12/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr _______________ Warren Warrenton 11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrior Ridge Elementary, 800 Warrior Ave 11/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St 12/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. 