IHSA GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT GREENVILLE

GREENVILLE - In the semifinals at Greenville, Marquette Catholic eliminated Pana 7-0, while the host Comets knocked out Staunton 3-1.

The Explorers' Caroline Stephan had the first goal to start the game off early for Marquette Catholic. Ella Anselm then had a pair of goals to follow.

Jillian Nelson scored at the 20-minute mark with a goal. Lily Covert ended the first half with a pair of goals within seconds of each other. Marquette Catholic led 6-0 at the halfway mark.

In the second half, Marquette scored on another Nelson goal for her second of the game, for the final of 7-0.

The Explorers are now 14-6-3, while Greenville goes to 16-7-0 and will meet in the final on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers were eliminated with a 7-13-0 record and the Bulldogs end their season at 8-10-2.

AT BREESE CENTRAL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Alexis Kampwerth had a hat trick, Kiersten Kennedy had a brace (two goals) and Madison Eversgerd, Elayna Jackson, Rhyan Lappe and Lauren Lynch all scored as Mater Dei eliminated Metro-East at Breese Central.

Avery Rhaden had two assists, while Jackson, Kampwerth and Kennedy all had assists. Carissa Litteken and Katie McElhose shared the clean sheet for Mater Dei.

Mater Dei is now 9-11-1 and advances to the final on Friday against the winner of Breese Central and Salem, who play this evening at 4:30 p.m., with the kickoff coming at 4:30 p.m. Metro-East was eliminated with a 4-12-0 record.

AT CARLINVILLE

CARLINVILLE 3, HILLSBORO 0, SOUTHWESTERN 1, LITCHFIELD 0:

Annabelle Hulin, Evee Whitler and Marlee Whitler scored the goals that advanced Carlinville into their own regional final with a win over Hillsboro. Macaylin Day had the winning goal for the Piasa Birds.

Mia Smith had the only assist for the Cavaliers, while Jordyn Loveless had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 10-7-1 and moves on to the final on Friday against Piasa Southwestern, a 1-0 winner over Litchfield in the first semifinal, in the final on Friday, with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m. The Hilltoppers end their season 13-6-0.

The Piasa Birds are now 14-5-0, while the Purple Panthers were eliminated at 4-15-0.

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

In a semifinal at Althoff, the defending Class 1A champion Crusaders defeated East Alton-Wood River 16-0. Althoff is now 18-5-2 and move on to the final against Father McGivney Catholic and Roxana, who play on Wednesday at 6 p.m., in the final on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The Oilers end their season 0-14-0.

