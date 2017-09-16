Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew a great success for Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - This year’s GOGBOB had attendance of close to 600 and raised a record total of more than $40,000. The silent auctions alone raised $12,970. GOGBOB enjoyed fantastic weather, plus great food and beverages from more than 25 vendors. GCS Credit Union had a photo booth and also gave out plates that would hold a wine glass and the food samples. Donnewald Distributing provided Stella glasses for everyone as well. Article continues after sponsor message Money raised at the event will go toward purchasing an additional Defib Lifeline Arm CPR device for AMH ambulances. The Auxiliary had already purchased three of those devices from its annual budget. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Village of Godfrey, and More! Trending