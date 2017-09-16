Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew a great success for Alton Memorial Hospital
ALTON - This year’s GOGBOB had attendance of close to 600 and raised a record total of more than $40,000. The silent auctions alone raised $12,970. GOGBOB enjoyed fantastic weather, plus great food and beverages from more than 25 vendors. GCS Credit Union had a photo booth and also gave out plates that would hold a wine glass and the food samples. Donnewald Distributing provided Stella glasses for everyone as well.
Money raised at the event will go toward purchasing an additional Defib Lifeline Arm CPR device for AMH ambulances. The Auxiliary had already purchased three of those devices from its annual budget.
