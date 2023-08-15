WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 187, CIVIC MEMORIAL 218, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 221, ROXANA 238

Gibault's Elena Oggero was the medalist with a nine-hold score of 40 as the Hawks took a quadrangular meet with Marquette, CM, and host Roxana at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Peyton Phillips led the Eagles with a 53 while Adisen Lily shot a 54, Jayna Halley had a 55, Sydney Moore had a 56, Kaylee Brefeld fired a 59, and Danika Chester came up with a 61.

The Explorers were led by Ava Heinz's 54, while both Emma Baggio and Reese Livingstone each had a 55, Libby Brinkman fired a 57, Lexi Taylor had a 59 and Kaylee Piar shot a 60.

Reagan Lynn led the Shells with a 43, while Ava Strohmeier had a 53, Mallory Kelly shot a 69 and both Elise Berry and Mikaela Murphy each had a 73.

HIGHLAND 170, TRIAD 184

Emma Hill of Triad came away with the medalist honors with a 37 for nine holes as Highland won a Mississippi Valley Conference duel meet opener with the Knights at the Highland Country Club.

Brooke Hunsche led the Bulldogs with a 39, while Sydney Coziar shot a 41, Alex Pokojski and Kalei Gould each shot a 45, Mia Emig had a 49 and Alli Zappia fired a 55.

To go along with Hill's score, the Knights saw Makenna Jensen shoot a 39, Alexa Shreve came up with a 53, Kylie Miller fired a 55, Maddie Muentrich had a 58 and McKenna Askew posted a score of 60.

