ALTON - Girls Circle is a model of structured support groups for girls from 9-18 years. It is designed to foster self-esteem, help girls maintain authentic connections with peers and adult women in their community. In honor of Black History Month, the YWCA, Alton Housing, Be A Bridge, and Lemay's Catering collaborated to conduct the two circles.

Marqueta Goins has been the Facilitator and Amy Williams is the Co-Facilitator for the two circles held on Monday and Wednesday night each week.

In honor of Black History Month, Marqueta and Amy personally invited a group of successful African American women from the Alton community to share their stories and encourage the girls. We have already had Sheila Goins as a guest speaker. The ladies looked forward to hearing from the other guests.

"Since the two circles I facilitate are made up of all African American girls, I feel that it is important for the girls to see and hear from women who look like them and have had similar experiences as them as well as celebrate the strength and beauty of African American women," said the organizers.

The women speakers for the month have been:

Sheila Goins - Branch manager of Midwest Members Credit Union, Mayors wife

LaTasha Fox - The first female and African American owner of a Chic-fil-a in the St. Louis area

Yvonne Campbell - Owner of My Just Desserts

Rosetta Brown - Alderwoman, NAACP

Christina Milien - Attorney and Alton school board member

D'Adrienne Jones - Medical Doctor

Ebony Huddleston - Attorney and owner of Huddleston Law Firm

Cathy Williams - Founding Owner of Cathy Williams and Sons Funeral Home

