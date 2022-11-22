HIGHLAND 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 23

Highland went out to a big halftime lead to stay undefeated in the young season, winning at Marquette Family Arena.



The Bulldogs led from start to finish, leading at the quarter breaks 14-6. 40-15 and 44-25, outscoring the Explorers in the fourth quarter 12-3.



Grace Wilke led Highland with 16 points, with both Sophie Schroeder and Larissa Taylor adding 10 points each, Paige Kielboeker had eight points and Jordan Bircher, Sophia Fleming, and Abby Schultz all had four points each.



Nia Ballinger, Olivia Kratschmer, and Meredith Zigrang all led Marquette with four points apiece, while Payton Patterson, Addison Pranger, and Hailey Rodgers all had three points each and Allie Weiner scored two points.



The Bulldogs improve to 4-0, while the Explorers slip to 2-2.

PLEASANT PLAINS 54, CARLINVILLE 26

Pleasant Plains jumped out to a quick lead in going on to the win at Carlinville's Big House.



The Cardinals led all the way through, holding edges of 15-4, 29-11, and 42-19 after the first three quarters,, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth 12-7.



Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 10 points, with Jordyn Loveless adding eight points, Kaitlyn Reels scoring three points, Hannah Gibson and Abby Jines had two points each and Maddie Murphy scored a single point.



Pleasant Plains opens its season 1-0, while the Cavies slip to 0-3.



EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48, NEW ATHENS 42

EAWR had three players in double figures as the Oilers rallied in the fourth quarter to win their third game in four starts at New Athens.



The Yellowjackets led after the first three quarters 9-7, 26-19 and 38-30, with EAWR outscoring New Athens in the final quarter 18-4 to take the road win.



Kaylynn Buttry and Makayla Quigley both led the Oilers with 12 points each, with Milla LeGette adding on 11 points, Lilly Tretter scored five points, Ocean Bland had four points and both Hailey Handler and Mia Plumb scored two points each.



Kaylee Juenger led the Yellowjackets with 20 points, while Mallory Kimbrell added 14 points, Ella Bohn had four points and both Abby Meyer and Ainslee Sullivan scored two points each.



EAWR is now 3-1, while New Athens goes to 1-4.



BELLEVILLE EAST 69, GRANITE CITY 43

Belleville East had little trouble in taking a home win over Granite City.



Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 20 points, while Kaylyn Wylie had seven points, Sophia Mangi scored six points, Isabella Mangi added five points, Emily Sykes and Haylee Wyatt had two points each and Gabby Semple had a single point.



The Lancers are now 2-2, while Granite drops to 1-1.



EAST ST. LOUIS 48, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 35

In a game played Sunday evening at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis, East Side got 32 points from Shakara McCline to defeat Gateway Legacy.

The Flyers led all the way through, holding leads of 10-7. 18-13 and 28-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Lions 20-10 in the final quarter.

To go along with McCline's big game, J'ashya Brady-Johnson scored six points for East Side, while Alicia Cross had four points and Camya Pitts, LaMyjah Suggs, and Arrionna Whitt all scored two points each.

The Flyers are now 3-0, while Gateway goes to 1-1.

COLLINSVILLE 58, FREEBURG 44

