ALTON, IL – For five local Girl Scout troops, it was “less talk, more rock” when it came to their appreciation for Alton Memorial Hospital.

As a gesture of thanks for the work that AMH has done during the COVID-19 pandemic, close to 30 girls from the troops came together and painted more than 100 rocks, some with inspiring and kind messages for the hospital staff. They were delivered to AMH on July 8 and placed outside the Duncan Wing entrance along with a sign reading “You Make the World a Better Place.”

“Basically, everything came to a screeching halt in the middle of March with Girl Scouts, much like everything else in the country,” said Jen Melton, leader of Girl Scout Troop 130 out of Wood River and the Service Unit 101 manager. “Community Service and giving back is a big part of what we do as Girl Scouts. I saw the rock idea on a Girl Scout Facebook page and put it out to the leaders in the area to see if there was interest, and we took it from there. Each troop leader coordinated with their troop to get the rocks painted.

“We wanted a way to say thank you to all the hospital employees that have been working so hard to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic. We hope it puts a smile on their faces each day they arrive at work.”

Indeed, many AMH employees were talking about it with co-workers within an hour of the rocks being placed at the entrance.

“Thanks so much to the Girl Scouts for their hard work on this project,” said Brad Goacher, Vice President of Operations for AMH. “Our patients, visitors and employees will all appreciate the colorful rocks as they enter the building. You rock!”

Debbie Turpin, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, echoed the sign the girls made for the hospital.

“It really looks nice, thanks for all you (Girl Scouts) do to make the world a better place,” she said.

