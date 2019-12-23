GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Robotics teams excelled during regional competition in FIRST LEGO League (FLL), a robotics program for 9-14 year olds – including two squads from Troy. In FLL, teams design, build and program autonomous robots that are used to conduct missions in a table game. Teams also conduct and present an elaborate research project, and are evaluated on how well they demonstrate FLL core values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork, and fun. Several GSofSI teams won awards and qualified for the FLL State Tournament that will be held January 26 at University of Illinois in Champaign.

Edwardsville-based team, DOGSS, coached by Josh Heil and Richard Hauschild, competed in the regional qualifying tournament December 7, 2019 at Whiteside Middle School in Belleville and earned the honor of becoming state qualifiers. Collinsville-based team Kahok Space Warriors from Collinsville, coached by Josh Beierman, also competed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bayer Fund provided support for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Robotics teams from St. Clair, Madison, Macoupin, and Jersey Counties. Bayer Fund prides itself on being an innovative philanthropic leader, providing millions of dollars annually in four primary priority areas: food and nutrition; STEM education; health and wellness; and community development.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3,686 adult volunteers in 40 and ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult Volunteers and Girls K-12 welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. GSofSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.





More like this: