Girl Scouts Robotics Team Wins At Invitational

O'FALLON, Ill. - Gear Girls for the win! The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Robotics Team from O'Fallon, Gear Girls, recently took home the prestigious 1st Champions Award from the Liberty Science Center Invitational in Jersey City, New Jersey. This award celebrates a team that fully embodies the FIRST LEGO League Challenge experience with high achievement in Robot Performance, Robot Design, and the Innovation Project along with FIRST's Core Values. Congrats, Girl Scouts!