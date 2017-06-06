Girl Scouts recognize top cookie sellers
GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) recently wrapped up its annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. The cookie program was a tremendous success with over 7,800 girls selling more than 1,038,000 boxes of delicious Girl Scout Cookies.
“This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program was a huge success! I’d like to thank all of our girls, their parents and the fantastic volunteers who contributed to the success of the cookie program,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Program for GSSI. “The dedication and commitment of all those involved allow us to provide girls throughout southern Illinois with a great Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”
The top sellers for each county/region can be found below:
Service Unit
Name
Boxes
Troop
Hometown
Alton / Godfrey / Wood River / Roxana
Alyssa Herbst
804
00047
Alton
Belleville / Swansea
Kalayna Beskorovany
1297
00093
Belleville
Bethalto
Hope Rosales
1116
00577
Bethalto
Bond County
Dalani White
514
08800
Greenville
Centralia
Madaline Ruez
500
08338
Centralia
Clark / Cumberland Counties
Anastasia Turner
707
02170
Marshall
Clay County
Elizabeth Lagle
1266
08829
Rinard
ClinClair
Lynn Shirley
1035
00734
Summerfield
Clinton County
Kaleigh Voegeli
1018
08834
Carlyle
Collinsville
Elise Thomlinson
1503
00302
Collinsville
Crawford / Jasper Counties
Kaylynn Paddick
750
02484
Willow Hill
East Marion County
Vanessa Dodson
600
08572
Salem
East St Louis / Cahokia / Centreville
Carre Webster
261
00874
Granite City
East Williamson County
Jaycee Hill
410%
08073
Marion
Eastern Coles County
Ariana Sluder
908
02643
Ashmore
Edgar County
Kadrianne Henry
426
02080
Paris
Edwardsville / Glen Carbon
Jayden Henschen
668
00954
Hamel
Effingham County
Jeavenlee Lira
1251
02300
Effingham
Fairview Heights / Caseyville
Mackenzie Watson
326
00043
Fairview Hgts
Fayette County
Delaynee Ward
400
08383
Vandalia
Granite City / Madison / Venice
Hannah Groetecke
984
00521
Granite City
Highland
Emmah Reppond
503
00496
Highland
Jackson County
Abigail Fields
1098
08158
Carbondale
Jefferson County
Sydney Fenton
1473
08653
Mt Vernon
Jersey / Calhoun Counties
Claire Meininger
2115
00235
Shipman
Johnson / Pope Counties
Sadie Hinkle
506
08649
Cypress
Lawrence County
Zoe Booth
601
08704
Bridgeport
Massac County
Addyson Johnson
819
08695
Metropolis
Millstadt / Columbia / Dupo / Smithton
Alexandria Kampmeinert
501
00303
Columbia
New Athens / Marissa / St Libory / Freeburg
Chelsea Sinn
601
00356
Freeburg
North Franklin County
Paige Jennings
606
08924
Benton
North Randolph County
Alaina Smith
549
08081
Ruma
O'Fallon / Shiloh
Erin Hanny
1155
00595
O'Fallon
Perry County
Ellyette Ralston
501
08124
Du Quoin
Richland County
Alexandra Lomas
1000
08345
Olney
Shawnee
Elizabeth Marshall
751
08287
Shawneetown
South Macoupin County
Kayleigh Trimm
382
00628
Bunker Hill
South Randolph County
Addison Gottschammer
754
08791
Ellis Grove
Troy St Jacob
Leah Connelly
506
00258
Troy
Union / Pulaski / Alexander Counties
Karleigh Ellis
752
08528
Alto Pass
Wabash / Edwards Counties
Presley White
519
08505
Mt Carmel
Washington County
Susan Kressin
314
08736
Okawville
Waterloo
Addison Koppeis
363
00745
Valmeyer
Wayne / Hamilton / White Counties
Kayli Kohn
658
08779
Fairfield
West Frankfort
Katie Arview
751
08017
West Frankfort
West Williamson County
Laney Baltzell
750
08062
Carterville
Western Coles County
Madison Parks
574
02462
Mattoon
The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls gain five valuable skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout life. In addition, proceeds from the cookie program help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties, and develop and deliver extensive program activities for girls.
Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to the Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident and resourceful citizens. All cookie proceeds stay right here in southern Illinois.
Many successful businesswomen today say that got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. While participating in cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best. Customers had the opportunity to not only choose from a variety of cookies for themselves, but they could also purchase cookies to benefit GSSI’s Gift of Caring program. GSSI’s Gift of Caring program, called Operation: Sweet Treats, allowed customers to purchase and donate cookies that will be sent to military members serving overseas as well as local military organizations in southern Illinois.
Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately nearly 12,500 girls and over 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.
Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.
