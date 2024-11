Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois wraps up United Way staff campaign Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) recently wrapped up their annual United Way Staff Campaign. 100% of the staff participated in the campaign that raised nearly $6,000 for United Way. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! GSSI is proud to LIVE UNITED! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending