GLEN CARBON –Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois welcomes Beth Hammock as Vice President of Advancement and Communications, where she will provide leadership in the areas of fund development, media relations, communications, and marketing.

Hammock is a graduate of the University of Missouri and comes to the organization with 20 years of experience in development, strategic communications, and marketing, as well as 12 years of experience in television news. She has served in leadership positions for nonprofits through professional and volunteer service, including being a member of the Board of Directors and delegate to the Girl Scouts national convention at Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Show-Me Digital, an agency she founded to provide businesses with a full range of marketing and public relations services. She was also a consultant to nonprofit leaders at Beth Hammock Philanthropy.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My participation in Girl Scouting as a girl and teen shaped who I am today,” Hammock says. “I learned courage, confidence, and character. I am thrilled to be giving back to Girl Scouting in this new position.”

Hammock and CEO Loretta Graham travel throughout southern Illinois to meet with former Girl Scouts, business owners and parents about providing financial support to the council. Hammock has worked in fund development since 2005, including five years at the University of Missouri, Columbia and four years at the University of Montana Foundation.

“Beth’s passion for Girl Scouting combined with her experience in fund development, marketing and communications makes her a great asset to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois,” says Graham. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. GSofSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region.



More like this: