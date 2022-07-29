GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 4th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “The Girl Scout Difference” in 2022, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.

Two of those people, Ralph and Donna Korte, will be honored at the event with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. As innovators and community builders, the Kortes have helped Girl Scouting thrive in Southern Illinois for decades.

“Ralph and Donna Korte are true champions for Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Fund Development. “Their generosity has helped generations of girls grow into leaders whose courage, confidence, and character make our world a better place.”

The United We Lead Gala will feature a dinner, silent and live auctions, and girl testimonials. Dr. Sandra Magnus, former NASA astronaut and Girl Scout alum originally from Belleville, IL, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. Guests will also be entertained by accomplished vocalist Erin Bode.

Individual tickets are $100 until August 15. Price increases to $125 after August 15. Guests also have the option of purchasing a table of 8 seats for $750. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

