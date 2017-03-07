GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) and Schnucks are teaming up to bring a sweet treat to military service members. Beginning on March 8, for every $4 donation a Schnucks customer makes to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois through a Scan & Give campaign at checkout, a box of Girl Scout Cookies will be gifted to the USO of Missouri. The promotion is running in all 100 Schnucks locations and seven additional Girl Scout councils are participating. The three-week promotion ends on April 2, 2017.

"Schnucks continues to be very supportive of Girl Scouting and our mission of building future leaders,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Program. “This promotion allows the community to support Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and potentially offers more members of our community the opportunity to provide a favorite national treat to our brave military service personnel.”

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the Girls Scouts throughout our trade areas,” said Joanie Taylor, Schnucks director of community relations. “As a company, we are dedicated to exploring new and different ways to partner with community groups, and this Scan & Give with the Girls Scouts and the USO is an excellent example of this commitment.”

To make a donation at the checkout, customers select a slip from the register tear pad and give it to the cashier to scan. The donation amount will be added to the customer’s bill. Store patrons have the option to donate in three different amounts up to $20.

In additional GSSI is holding a council-wide Cookie Booth Weekend on March 10-12 at local venues like shopping centers, gas stations and places of worship, etc. Area troops may continue to hold cookie booths through the end of spring. Find a local Girl scout cookie booth by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org or using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free for iOS or Android phones or mobile devices.

Customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online through March 19 using Girl Scouts’ safe, interactive Digital Cookie platform. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home. Customers can choose to have cookies delivered to them or to purchase cookies to send to American military members.

When a girl participates in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, she learns essential life skills, her confidence soars and her leadership skills develop in powerful everyday ways. Every sale is one more opportunity for her to lead, speak up and discover her true potential. Funds raised by the Girl Scout Cookie Program power new adventures and enriching activities such as troop travel, summer camp and community service projects. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, deliver quality programs, maintain camp properties and provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouts helps transform girls into G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders)™ as they learn essential life skills that will stay with them forever.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 12,400 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in 40 1/2 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. For more information, please contact Chief Communicatons Officer Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692, ext. 1108 or jstrobel@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

About the USO of Missouri:

The USO of Missouri strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. The USO of Missouri, Inc provides services to the entire state of Missouri and the Southern Illinois counties of Jersey, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair. The USO of Missouri, Inc. is a civilian, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization receiving no government, military, or United Way funding and is not a part of the Department of Defense. The USO of Missouri, Inc. relies entirely on the support and generosity of the American people to serve our troops each and every day. Since its inception in 1981, over 5.4 million military and their families have benefited from the services provided by the USO of Missouri, Inc. For more information about us or to contact the USO of Missouri, Inc. visit us online at www.usomissouri.org.

About Schnucks:

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million dollars annually in food to food pantries and more than $1.8 million to not-for-profit organizations through the company’s My Schnucks Card program. Schnucks currently operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Privately held, Schnucks employs 14,000 teammates and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks.

