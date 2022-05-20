GLEN CARBON – Distinguished volunteer Rosemary Gruber from Belleville has been honored with the annual Heart of Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. This prestigious award recognizes the tremendous long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in his or her community through Girl Scouts, and it is the highest award a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois adult volunteer can earn.

Rosemary's impact on Girl Scouts is epic! A mother of three daughters and a retired registered nurse, she always made the time to help make a difference. Starting as a troop leader in the early 1970s, she has served in so many ways, including volunteering at day camps, helping fundraise, coordinating programs, training Program Aides, and serving as a nurse at events. At just shy of her 80th birthday, she still volunteers as a recruitment specialist who helps set up new troops and ensures new troop leaders feel welcome and well trained.

“Rosemary exemplifies what it means to be a leader and volunteer,” said Nancy Beaty, Rosemary’s daughter who got to experience her mother’s impact on Girl Scouting first hand. “She firmly believes every girl has a place in Girl Scouts regardless of their personality, upbringing, or socioeconomic status. She works tirelessly to teach the world that each of us is unique and worth celebrating; that each of us has the potential to be something great,” Nancy added.

“Rosemary taught us to plan, prepare, and, most importantly, to enjoy being outdoors – and, of course, to be kind to one another,” said Karen Schwoebel, another of Rosemary’s daughters who learned so much through her experience in Girl Scouting with her mother. “She was the queen of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) before we even knew what that was. Everyone had a place – regardless of skill, socioeconomic status, pronouns, or the family they came from,” Karen added.

For 50 years and counting, Rosemary has touched so many lives while living the Girl Scout Law. She inspired countless girls to recognize their self-worth, show respect to everyone, and make the world a better place. Whether it was building campfires in the rain, sorting hundreds of boxes of cookies, or cheering on girls to pursue their biggest dreams, she's always given it her all. She has said that if her efforts have made a difference to even just one girl, it's all been worth it. Rosemary - it's been worth more than gold.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

