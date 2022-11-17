GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2022. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $500,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being All-Star Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:

Alvina Farley from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold $1,369 in product

Riley Isaak from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold $1,320 in product

Dawn Jones from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold $1,238 in product

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold $2,786 in product

Beatrix Smith from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold $1,208 in product

Rylee Barnett from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold $719 in product

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold $2,042 in product

Alana Brooks from the Collinsville Service Unit sold $713 in product

“Wow! The girls knocked it out of the park during the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. “They let their entrepreneurial skills shine, and we can’t wait to hear how they use these funds for their Girl Scout adventures.”

Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

