GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2021. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $440,000 in tasty treats and magazines. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being All-Star Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:

Alvina Farley from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold $1,575 in product

Dawn Jones from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold $1,000 in product

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold $1,783 in product

Beatrix Smith from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold $1,151 in product

Article continues after sponsor message Allison Malter from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold $838 in product

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold $1,841 in product

Alana Brooks from the Collinsville Service Unit sold $739 in product

“I am so impressed with the girls who participated in the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Program. “The excitement they showed during the program is reflected in the results. These girls are truly All Stars.”

Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: