GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2023. Girl Scouts hosted cookie booths, made door-to-door sales, and even made online sales to friends and family near and far. Once again, they rocked it! In total, girls in Southern Illinois sold 777,937 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Let’s give a huge shout-out to the following girls for being All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:

Alexis Brown from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,256 packages

Kaitlyn Gillson from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,814 packages

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 1,430 packages

Summer Delashmit from the Collinsville Service Unit sold 530 packages

Mari Short from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,262 packages

Ivy Obrecht from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,510 packages

Searrah Tyler from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold 1,013 packages

Dawn Jones from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold 1,133 packages

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold 750 packages

Rylee Barnett from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold 773 packages

"To say we're impressed with the tenacity shown by our girls during the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year would be an understatement. I can't thank them, their families, and our amazing volunteers enough for all their hard work," said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. "The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build valuable life skills - goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics - that will benefit them throughout their lives. Not only does the cookie program help build these skills, but it also funds adventures that will provide a lifetime of memories," Grayling added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident, and resourceful citizens.

All cookie proceeds stay right here in Southern Illinois. Donated cookies stay local, too! Through our Hometown Heroes program, local Girl Scouts select organizations in their area to gift with Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who purchased cookies to support Hometown Heroes were supporting the local heroes – such as first responders and veteran organizations – in that area.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Many successful businesswomen today say they got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. During cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join today! Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: