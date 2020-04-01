Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts understands this is a challenging time for you and your girl! They are here to help. In response to a national need, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has launched their “Girl Scouts at Home” Virtual Program in order to meet girls where they are during these uncertain times. Working with Girl Scouts of the USA and sister councils across the country, while catering to the specific needs of the region they serve, GSofSI is swiftly developing their innovative Virtual Girl Scouts Program. This new program applies tried and true programming based on the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) while exploring new ways to engage girls at home.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham notes, “Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is taking steps to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to continue her Girl Scout Leadership Experience–even during uncertain times. Girl Scouts of the USA is meeting girls where they are, and we couldn’t be prouder of the virtual program our staff is creating and our volunteers and parents are putting into action. Our girls learn by doing. We can help: through our words, yes, but also through our deeds and our actions.”

Girls embrace opportunities outside, experiment with coding, develop small businesses, and create impactful works of art – their adventure starts now! Over the course of 5 weeks girls in each grade level from K-12 will explore and earn 4 badges and a journey. Each week (for 5 weeks) Girl Scouts at Home will be releasing the next step for each badge based off of the four pillars of the GSLE: Life Skills; Entrepreneurship; STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math); and Outdoors.

Mondays will focus on the Girl Scouts Life Skills Pillar. Life Skills badge topics help foster positive values in girls such as civic engagement, community service, and healthy relationships, just to name just a few of the broad skills girls learn. Whether your girl is a Brownie working on making friends or a Senior filling out a ballot, she’s sure to gain useful skills and the confidence she’ll need to tackle whatever hurdles life offers!

Tuesdays will focus on the Girl Scout Entrepreneurship/Financial Literacy Pillar. Girls learn to set goals, make decisions and manage their own money. They’re discovering what it takes to work as a team, especially in a virtual environment in these challenging times. Girls explore business ethics and build their people skills.

Wednesdays will focus on the Girl Scout STEM Pillar. Girl Scouts continues to inspire girls to follow their curiosity as they become better problem-solvers, critical thinkers and team players through STEM badges and activities.

Thursdays will focus on the Girl Scouts Outdoor Pillar. Girl Scouts has been building girls’ confidence and skills in the great outdoors for over 108 years. Outside is where many of girls’ favorite activities happen. As Girl Scouts of the USA points out, “when girls spend quality time outdoors and increase their exposure to nature, they thrive physically, emotionally and intellectually.” At this time, this pillar feels especially important. Even if a girl is just strolling down her driveway, or running in place in the back yard, getting outside feels great.

Finally, Fridays will focus on Girl Scout Journeys. Girl Scout Journeys are just one of the many ways a girl can make a difference in the world—from helping others get healthy and fit (and stay that way!), to saving the planet. Once girls choose a Journey topic that interests them most, they'll identify a problem, design a solution, and put a plan into action.

Activities will be connected with a badge or fun patch that your girl may purchase from Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois shops. Order badges and patches online.

