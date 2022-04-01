GLEN CARBON – Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced the recipients of its first “Empower Makers” Global Impact Challenge. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is honored to have been named as a Makers Grant Recipient for our efforts to deliver exceptional programming to girls in Southern Illinois.

Initiated in 2021, the Global Impact Challenge grant program will award up to $25 million in grant funding over the next five years to nonprofits that are supporting trade workforce development initiatives in the construction and manufacturing sectors. With the first applications submitted in October 2021, 240 entrants were evaluated based on number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs, and diversity, among many other considerations. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois was selected as one of 86 organizations that will help skill and reskill roughly 180,000 makers throughout 2022.

“We are excited to be named a Makers Grant Recipient,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Fund Development for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Girl Scouts empowers girls to explore skills and potential careers that they may not have otherwise considered. By receiving this grant, girls have a greater chance of unleashing their full potential,” Koehl Weaver added.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will receive up to 242 power and hand tools from Stanley Black & Decker. Through the Makers Grant, girls will have the opportunity to use tools and build hands-on skills through various programs – including robotics.

“Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud to support Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” said Stanley Black & Decker Vice President of Social Impact, Diane Cantello. “Currently in the U.S., there are an estimated 650,000 open construction jobs and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally. Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World,’ and being able to fund educational programs and non-profits that are revitalizing trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker’s “Empower Makers” Global Impact Challenge, all of this year’s recipients and how non-profits may submit for the upcoming application period, please visit EmpowerMakers.com.

About Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

