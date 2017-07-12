GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that Kim Vrooman has been hired as Director of Development and Communications. Vrooman comes to GSSI with over 15 years of experience in development, communications/marketing and civic engagement.

She has worked in the non-profit sector where she established and directed an Illinois non-profit with the mission to empower children and families through green and community partnerships. She currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville Meridian Society: a women’s philanthropy organization; as a board member of Southwestern Illinois College’s Her story Month Committee; and as a proud member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion. Women and youth leadership building has always been a favorite service focus of Vrooman’s.

“My parents taught that service to others is the primary purpose of human existence and what better way to serve than by immersing myself in the mission of the Girl Scouts. Plus, I am a Girl Scout! Coming from a military family allowed me to serve as a scout in both Kentucky and Florida. I feel joining GSSI continues my scouting journey and my deep desire to serve.”

The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.

