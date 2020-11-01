GLEN CARBON – Ameren Illinois has provided another generous gift to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois a $10,000 gift to help girls with financial need join the organization this fall. The registration fee for Girl Scouts is $25. This is a barrier for many families in southern Illinois, more so this year because of the recession.

“Illinois families are living a state of chaos. Throughout this crisis, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has provided a safe harbor for girls,” says Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Illinois. “The generous gift from Ameren Illinois will many more girls and adult volunteers to benefit from Girl Scouts.”

Ameren Illinois has been a supporter of Girl Scouting in southern Illinois since 1996 and has given nearly $40,000 over the years. The company’s latest gift will cover registration for 143 girls and 17 adults.

“The girls will grow more confident and courageous and begin a lifelong journey of making the world a better place,” Graham says. “And they will receive support from a caring volunteer in a time when they need it most.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5 counties in southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

