GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Day Camps provide girls with a safe, unique and adventurous program by day or evening (twilight camp), returning home each night. Girl Scout Day Camps are held in many communities throughout southern Illinois and run during June and July. Many start at $50 for a week (M-F), for an affordable yet exciting and fun camp experience. Non-Girl Scouts are welcome to attend!

In addition, VOLUNTEERS are needed at ALL DAY camps. If you are interested in donating an h our or two or even a day or a week to help girls have a great outdoor experience, please contact Carolyn or Emily.

Camp Wassatoga - A Decade of Fun!

June 4-10, 2017 in Effingham

Deadline to Register: May 16, 2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 511

Director: Dawn Quicksall ,1110 Collins Dr., Effingham, IL 62401 micdawn62@homtmail.com

217-342-4233

Co-Director: Audra Haarman, 10891 N 900th St., Effingham, IL 62401 haarman_2007family@yahoo.com 217-536-9155

Co-Assistant Ambassador Girl Scout Director: Kayli Worthey & Sydney Hodge

Registrar: Angie Koester, 16125 E 1400th Ave., Teutopolis, IL 62467

Muggles, Magic & Mayhem (twilight camp)

June 5-9, 2017 in Highland

Deadline to Register: April 30, 2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 110

Director: Dena Davis HighlandDayCamp@gmail.com

Co-Director: Debbie Workman

Registrar: Kathy Arend, 13649 St. Rose Road, Highland, IL 62249 katarend@charter.net 618-206-2795

Project Funway

June 5-8, 2017 in Greenville

Deadline to Register: 05/19/17

Make checks payable to: Bond County Day Camp. Send registration/health history form and payment to Director/Registrar Misty Mezo.

Sponsored by Service Unit 07

Director/Registrar: Misty Mezo, 411 E. South St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262 mezo93@hotmail.com

217-556-1887

Reconnecting With Nature (twilight camp)

June 5-9, 2017 in Worden

Deadline to Register: 05/01/17

Make checks payable to: Service Unit 107 Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 107 - Southern Macoupin

Director: Sarah Drury-Dothager sarah.drurydothager@yahoo.com

Registrar: Lucinda Fulton, 9036 Slemer Lane,

Worden, IL 62097 lcndfltn@gmail.com

Party in the Park - Mini Camp 2

June 7-9, 2017 in Cahokia

Deadline to Register: 05/25/17

Make checks payable to: E. St. Louis/Cahokia Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 204

Director/Registrar: Gwen Childs, 809 Chiswick Ct., O'Fallon, IL 62269-gchilds78@aol.com 618.558.2271

Let's Travel with the Movies

June 12-16, 2017 in Cobden

Deadline to Register: 04/28/17

Make checks payable to: UPAC Service Unit

Sponsored by UPAC Service Unit

Director: Teresa Cavaness and Marci Malnar

Co-Director: Debbie Penrod

Registrar: Marci Malnar, 290 White Pine Ln., Anna, IL 62906 marcimail@hotmail.com 618.697.3738

Ocean Adventures

June 12-16, 2017 in Freeburg

Deadline to Register: 05/20/17

Make checks payable to: Belleville Day Camp and send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Melissa Carver

Sponsored by Service Unit 207

Director: Jodie Herbstritt sherbstri@yahoo.com 618.978.5703

Co-Director: Natalie Durbin durb_nat@hotmail.com 618.410.4213

Registrar: Melissa Carver, 1706 N. 16th St. Swansea, IL 62226 bmkcarver@sbcglobal.net 618.531.6697

Adventures of Science

June 15-17, 2017 in Mt. Vernon

Deadline to Register: 05/06/17

Sponsored by Service Unit 30 Jefferson County

Director/Registrar: Christina Parr, 17471 E. Liberty Rd., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864 christinaparr15@yahoo.com

Co-Director: Brittaney Wright

Are You Courageous Enough to be a Girl Scout?

June 19-23, 2017 in Lebanon

Deadline to Register: May 24, 2017

Make checks payable to: Horner Park Day Camp and send with registration & health history for ALL participants to Susan

Sponsored by Service Unit 201 O'Fallon-Shiloh

Director: Susan Heide-Wexell, 3460 Middlebury Way, Shiloh, IL 62221 gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com gsdaycamp.hornerpark@gmail.com 618.622.9542(H) 618.8554501(M)

Registrar: Stacy Young, 1403 Princeton Dr., O'Fallon, IL 62269 skucenas@yahoo.com 618.567.4937

Program Aide Training available

The Divergent Quest

June 19-23, 2017 in Charleston

Deadline to Register: 06/09/2017

Send payment with registration/health history form to Director/Registrar Heather Todd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Make checks payable to: Coles County Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 522

Director/Registrar: Heather Todd, 1007 Douglas Dr., Charleston, IL 61920 colescountydaycamp@yahoo.com 217.549.6305

Program Aide Training available

Hungry Games - Cookie Edition (twilight camp)

June 19-23, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/01/17

Make checks payable to: Granite City Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 102

Director: Lynette Melton-Wolfe lynettemeltonwolfe@gmail.com

Co-Director/Registrar: Nancy Smallie Address, 7 Mimosa Dr.

Granite City, IL 62040 nancy@smallie.net 618.407.5874

Program Aide Training available

Journey to Neverland

June 23-25, 2017 in Farmington, MO

Deadline to Register: 05/17/17

Make checks payable to: SU 209 Day Camp. Send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Jennifer Hampsten

Sponsored by Service Unit 209

Director: Sandy Nelson snelson622399@gmail.com 618.410.5329

Co-Director: Jessica Nelson and Rebecca Vanover ravan7194@gmail.com 618.567.7288

Registrar: Jennifer Hampsten, 300 Deanewood Dr., Millstadt, IL 62260 jennifer.hampsten@gmail.com 618.530.3791

Program Aide Training available

The Great Outdoors (twilight camp)

June 26-30, 2017 in Carlyle

Deadline to Register: Postmarked by 5/20/2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 15 (Clinton County)

Director: Kelly Dempsey greyhoundgal@yahoo.com

Registrar: Tonica Fischer, 1051 Bond St., Carlyle, IL 62231

Nature Girl

June 26-30, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: May 12 at 8:00 pm. All completed camp forms and payment must be at the registrar's home for your scout to be included in our camp. (Please understand that a deadline is necessary to endure all supplies arrive in time for all campers at our camp.)

Make checks payable to: Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 108

Director: Ann Taylor anntaylor7762234@yahoo.com 618.558.3553

Co-Director/Registrar: Jennifer McArtor, 708 Riviera Circle, Edwardsville, IL 62025 julm80@yahoo.com 618.604.2225

Mini STEM Camp

July 6-7, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/07/17

Camp Grade Levels: K-3rd grade (Fall 2017)

Girl Scout Fee: $40

Non-Girl Scout Fee: an additional $15 per girl

Adult volunteers are needed to make this camp a success. Full time volunteers who work both days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $20 for one camper at the close of camp. If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and daughter's registration form.

Girl ScOUT of this World Fun

July 10-14, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: June 2, 2017

Make checks payable to: Collinsville Day Camp and send with registration form to Registrar Jenny Choma

Sponsored by Service Unit 111

Director: Ronnie Winterich rwinterich@gmail.com 618.604.4808

Registrar: Jenny Choma, 31 Gary Avenue, Maryville, IL 62062 jchoma4456@hotmail.com 618.974.1392

pARTy OUTDOORS

July 10-14, 2017 in Waterloo

Deadline to Register: 5/31/2017

Make checks payable to: SU 211 Day Camp and mail to Registrar Dottie Heimos

Sponsored by Service Unit 211

Director: Teresa Bushong tbushong@wildblue.net 618.975.1469

Co-Director: April Zilafro aprilzilafro@yahoo.com 314.610.9755

Registrar: Dottie Heimos, 4328 Kaskaskia Rd., Waterloo, IL 62298 ndheimos@gmail.com 618.340.1150

STEM Camp 5: Destined for Infinity

July 17-21, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/07/17

Camp Grade Levels: 4th - 12th grade (Fall 2017)

Girl Scout Fee: $74

Non-Girl Scout Fee: an additional $15

Adult volunteer are needed to make this camp a success. Full time volunteers who work five days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $35 for one camper at the close of camp. If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and girl's registration form.

Nature Detectives

July 24-28, 2017 in Centralia

Deadline to Register: 6/26/2017

Make checks payable to: Centralia Day Camp and mail to Registrar Kathy Stachowski

Sponsored by Service Unit 9

Director: Edie Ruez emhruez@gmail.com 618.292.0963

Co-Director: Kirstin Grimes kirstinkaygrimes@gmail.com 618.918.0243

Registrar: Kathy Stachowski, 537 Marquis Ave., Centralia, IL 62801 stach1975@yahoo.com 618.322.2755

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this: