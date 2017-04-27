Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announce 19 day camps for girls this summer
GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Day Camps provide girls with a safe, unique and adventurous program by day or evening (twilight camp), returning home each night. Girl Scout Day Camps are held in many communities throughout southern Illinois and run during June and July. Many start at $50 for a week (M-F), for an affordable yet exciting and fun camp experience. Non-Girl Scouts are welcome to attend!
In addition, VOLUNTEERS are needed at ALL DAY camps. If you are interested in donating an h our or two or even a day or a week to help girls have a great outdoor experience, please contact Carolyn or Emily.
Camp Wassatoga - A Decade of Fun!
June 4-10, 2017 in Effingham
Deadline to Register: May 16, 2017
Sponsored by Service Unit 511
Director: Dawn Quicksall ,1110 Collins Dr., Effingham, IL 62401 micdawn62@homtmail.com
217-342-4233
Co-Director: Audra Haarman, 10891 N 900th St., Effingham, IL 62401 haarman_2007family@yahoo.com 217-536-9155
Co-Assistant Ambassador Girl Scout Director: Kayli Worthey & Sydney Hodge
Registrar: Angie Koester, 16125 E 1400th Ave., Teutopolis, IL 62467
Muggles, Magic & Mayhem (twilight camp)
June 5-9, 2017 in Highland
Deadline to Register: April 30, 2017
Sponsored by Service Unit 110
Director: Dena Davis HighlandDayCamp@gmail.com
Co-Director: Debbie Workman
Registrar: Kathy Arend, 13649 St. Rose Road, Highland, IL 62249 katarend@charter.net 618-206-2795
Project Funway
June 5-8, 2017 in Greenville
Deadline to Register: 05/19/17
Make checks payable to: Bond County Day Camp. Send registration/health history form and payment to Director/Registrar Misty Mezo.
Sponsored by Service Unit 07
Director/Registrar: Misty Mezo, 411 E. South St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262 mezo93@hotmail.com
217-556-1887
Reconnecting With Nature (twilight camp)
June 5-9, 2017 in Worden
Deadline to Register: 05/01/17
Make checks payable to: Service Unit 107 Day Camp
Sponsored by Service Unit 107 - Southern Macoupin
Director: Sarah Drury-Dothager sarah.drurydothager@yahoo.com
Registrar: Lucinda Fulton, 9036 Slemer Lane,
Worden, IL 62097 lcndfltn@gmail.com
Party in the Park - Mini Camp 2
June 7-9, 2017 in Cahokia
Deadline to Register: 05/25/17
Make checks payable to: E. St. Louis/Cahokia Day Camp
Sponsored by Service Unit 204
Director/Registrar: Gwen Childs, 809 Chiswick Ct., O'Fallon, IL 62269-gchilds78@aol.com 618.558.2271
Let's Travel with the Movies
June 12-16, 2017 in Cobden
Deadline to Register: 04/28/17
Make checks payable to: UPAC Service Unit
Sponsored by UPAC Service Unit
Director: Teresa Cavaness and Marci Malnar
Co-Director: Debbie Penrod
Registrar: Marci Malnar, 290 White Pine Ln., Anna, IL 62906 marcimail@hotmail.com 618.697.3738
Ocean Adventures
June 12-16, 2017 in Freeburg
Deadline to Register: 05/20/17
Make checks payable to: Belleville Day Camp and send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Melissa Carver
Sponsored by Service Unit 207
Director: Jodie Herbstritt sherbstri@yahoo.com 618.978.5703
Co-Director: Natalie Durbin durb_nat@hotmail.com 618.410.4213
Registrar: Melissa Carver, 1706 N. 16th St. Swansea, IL 62226 bmkcarver@sbcglobal.net 618.531.6697
Adventures of Science
June 15-17, 2017 in Mt. Vernon
Deadline to Register: 05/06/17
Sponsored by Service Unit 30 Jefferson County
Director/Registrar: Christina Parr, 17471 E. Liberty Rd., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864 christinaparr15@yahoo.com
Co-Director: Brittaney Wright
Are You Courageous Enough to be a Girl Scout?
June 19-23, 2017 in Lebanon
Deadline to Register: May 24, 2017
Make checks payable to: Horner Park Day Camp and send with registration & health history for ALL participants to Susan
Sponsored by Service Unit 201 O'Fallon-Shiloh
Director: Susan Heide-Wexell, 3460 Middlebury Way, Shiloh, IL 62221 gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com gsdaycamp.hornerpark@gmail.com 618.622.9542(H) 618.8554501(M)
Registrar: Stacy Young, 1403 Princeton Dr., O'Fallon, IL 62269 skucenas@yahoo.com 618.567.4937
Program Aide Training available
The Divergent Quest
June 19-23, 2017 in Charleston
Deadline to Register: 06/09/2017
Send payment with registration/health history form to Director/Registrar Heather Todd.
Make checks payable to: Coles County Day Camp
Sponsored by Service Unit 522
Director/Registrar: Heather Todd, 1007 Douglas Dr., Charleston, IL 61920 colescountydaycamp@yahoo.com 217.549.6305
Program Aide Training available
Hungry Games - Cookie Edition (twilight camp)
June 19-23, 2017 in Edwardsville
Deadline to Register: 06/01/17
Make checks payable to: Granite City Day Camp
Sponsored by Service Unit 102
Director: Lynette Melton-Wolfe lynettemeltonwolfe@gmail.com
Co-Director/Registrar: Nancy Smallie Address, 7 Mimosa Dr.
Granite City, IL 62040 nancy@smallie.net 618.407.5874
Program Aide Training available
Journey to Neverland
June 23-25, 2017 in Farmington, MO
Deadline to Register: 05/17/17
Make checks payable to: SU 209 Day Camp. Send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Jennifer Hampsten
Sponsored by Service Unit 209
Director: Sandy Nelson snelson622399@gmail.com 618.410.5329
Co-Director: Jessica Nelson and Rebecca Vanover ravan7194@gmail.com 618.567.7288
Registrar: Jennifer Hampsten, 300 Deanewood Dr., Millstadt, IL 62260 jennifer.hampsten@gmail.com 618.530.3791
Program Aide Training available
The Great Outdoors (twilight camp)
June 26-30, 2017 in Carlyle
Deadline to Register: Postmarked by 5/20/2017
Sponsored by Service Unit 15 (Clinton County)
Director: Kelly Dempsey greyhoundgal@yahoo.com
Registrar: Tonica Fischer, 1051 Bond St., Carlyle, IL 62231
Nature Girl
June 26-30, 2017 in Edwardsville
Deadline to Register: May 12 at 8:00 pm. All completed camp forms and payment must be at the registrar's home for your scout to be included in our camp. (Please understand that a deadline is necessary to endure all supplies arrive in time for all campers at our camp.)
Make checks payable to: Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Day Camp
Sponsored by Service Unit 108
Director: Ann Taylor anntaylor7762234@yahoo.com 618.558.3553
Co-Director/Registrar: Jennifer McArtor, 708 Riviera Circle, Edwardsville, IL 62025 julm80@yahoo.com 618.604.2225
Mini STEM Camp
July 6-7, 2017 in Edwardsville
Deadline to Register: 06/07/17
Camp Grade Levels: K-3rd grade (Fall 2017)
Girl Scout Fee: $40
Non-Girl Scout Fee: an additional $15 per girl
Adult volunteers are needed to make this camp a success. Full time volunteers who work both days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $20 for one camper at the close of camp. If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and daughter's registration form.
Girl ScOUT of this World Fun
July 10-14, 2017 in Edwardsville
Deadline to Register: June 2, 2017
Make checks payable to: Collinsville Day Camp and send with registration form to Registrar Jenny Choma
Sponsored by Service Unit 111
Director: Ronnie Winterich rwinterich@gmail.com 618.604.4808
Registrar: Jenny Choma, 31 Gary Avenue, Maryville, IL 62062 jchoma4456@hotmail.com 618.974.1392
pARTy OUTDOORS
July 10-14, 2017 in Waterloo
Deadline to Register: 5/31/2017
Make checks payable to: SU 211 Day Camp and mail to Registrar Dottie Heimos
Sponsored by Service Unit 211
Director: Teresa Bushong tbushong@wildblue.net 618.975.1469
Co-Director: April Zilafro aprilzilafro@yahoo.com 314.610.9755
Registrar: Dottie Heimos, 4328 Kaskaskia Rd., Waterloo, IL 62298 ndheimos@gmail.com 618.340.1150
STEM Camp 5: Destined for Infinity
July 17-21, 2017 in Edwardsville
Deadline to Register: 06/07/17
Camp Grade Levels: 4th - 12th grade (Fall 2017)
Girl Scout Fee: $74
Non-Girl Scout Fee: an additional $15
Adult volunteer are needed to make this camp a success. Full time volunteers who work five days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $35 for one camper at the close of camp. If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and girl's registration form.
Nature Detectives
July 24-28, 2017 in Centralia
Deadline to Register: 6/26/2017
Make checks payable to: Centralia Day Camp and mail to Registrar Kathy Stachowski
Sponsored by Service Unit 9
Director: Edie Ruez emhruez@gmail.com 618.292.0963
Co-Director: Kirstin Grimes kirstinkaygrimes@gmail.com 618.918.0243
Registrar: Kathy Stachowski, 537 Marquis Ave., Centralia, IL 62801 stach1975@yahoo.com 618.322.2755
GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.
