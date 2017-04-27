GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Day Camps provide girls with a safe, unique and adventurous program by day or evening (twilight camp), returning home each night.  Girl Scout Day Camps are held in many communities throughout southern Illinois and run during June and July.  Many start at $50 for a week (M-F), for an affordable yet exciting and fun camp experience.  Non-Girl Scouts are welcome to attend!

In addition, VOLUNTEERS are needed at ALL DAY camps.  If you are interested in donating an h our or two or even a day or a week to help girls have a great outdoor experience, please contact Carolyn or Emily.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Camp Wassatoga - A Decade of Fun!
June 4-10, 2017 in Effingham

Deadline to Register: May 16, 2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 511

Director:  Dawn Quicksall ,1110 Collins Dr., Effingham, IL  62401     micdawn62@homtmail.com   

217-342-4233

Co-Director:  Audra Haarman, 10891 N 900th St., Effingham, IL 62401    haarman_2007family@yahoo.com   217-536-9155

Co-Assistant Ambassador Girl Scout Director:  Kayli Worthey & Sydney Hodge

Registrar:  Angie Koester, 16125 E 1400th Ave., Teutopolis, IL  62467

 

Muggles, Magic & Mayhem (twilight camp)
June 5-9, 2017 in Highland

Deadline to Register: April 30, 2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 110

Director:  Dena Davis  HighlandDayCamp@gmail.com 

Co-Director:  Debbie Workman

Registrar:  Kathy Arend, 13649 St. Rose Road, Highland, IL  62249    katarend@charter.net   618-206-2795

 

Project Funway
June 5-8, 2017 in Greenville

Deadline to Register: 05/19/17

Make checks payable to:  Bond County Day Camp.  Send registration/health history form and payment to Director/Registrar Misty Mezo. 

Sponsored by Service Unit 07

Director/Registrar:  Misty Mezo, 411 E. South St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262   mezo93@hotmail.com  

217-556-1887

 

Reconnecting With Nature (twilight camp)
June 5-9, 2017 in Worden

Deadline to Register: 05/01/17

Make checks payable to:  Service Unit 107 Day Camp   

Sponsored by Service Unit 107 - Southern Macoupin

Director:  Sarah Drury-Dothager   sarah.drurydothager@yahoo.com

Registrar:  Lucinda Fulton, 9036 Slemer Lane,

Worden, IL  62097   lcndfltn@gmail.com

 

Party in the Park - Mini Camp 2
June 7-9, 2017 in Cahokia

Deadline to Register: 05/25/17

Make checks payable to:  E. St. Louis/Cahokia Day Camp 

Sponsored by Service Unit 204

Director/Registrar:  Gwen Childs, 809 Chiswick Ct., O'Fallon, IL  62269-gchilds78@aol.com   618.558.2271

 

Let's Travel with the Movies
June 12-16, 2017 in Cobden

Deadline to Register: 04/28/17

Make checks payable to:  UPAC Service Unit 

Sponsored by UPAC Service Unit

Director:  Teresa Cavaness and Marci Malnar

Co-Director:  Debbie Penrod

Registrar:  Marci Malnar, 290 White Pine Ln., Anna, IL 62906    marcimail@hotmail.com   618.697.3738

 

Ocean Adventures
June 12-16, 2017 in Freeburg

Deadline to Register: 05/20/17

Make checks payable to:  Belleville Day Camp and send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Melissa Carver 

Sponsored by Service Unit 207

Director:  Jodie Herbstritt   sherbstri@yahoo.com   618.978.5703

Co-Director:  Natalie Durbin   durb_nat@hotmail.com   618.410.4213

Registrar:  Melissa Carver, 1706 N. 16th St. Swansea, IL 62226   bmkcarver@sbcglobal.net   618.531.6697

 

Adventures of Science
June 15-17, 2017 in Mt. Vernon

Deadline to Register: 05/06/17

Sponsored by Service Unit 30 Jefferson County

Director/Registrar:  Christina Parr, 17471 E. Liberty Rd., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864   christinaparr15@yahoo.com

Co-Director:  Brittaney Wright

 

Are You Courageous Enough to be a Girl Scout?
June 19-23, 2017 in Lebanon

Deadline to Register: May 24, 2017

Make checks payable to: Horner Park Day Camp and send with registration & health history for ALL participants to Susan

Sponsored by Service Unit 201 O'Fallon-Shiloh

Director: Susan Heide-Wexell, 3460 Middlebury Way, Shiloh, IL 62221   gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com   gsdaycamp.hornerpark@gmail.com   618.622.9542(H)   618.8554501(M)

Registrar: Stacy Young, 1403 Princeton Dr., O'Fallon, IL 62269   skucenas@yahoo.com   618.567.4937

Program Aide Training available

 

The Divergent Quest
June 19-23, 2017 in Charleston

Deadline to Register: 06/09/2017

Send payment with registration/health history form to Director/Registrar Heather Todd. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Make checks payable to:  Coles County Day Camp 

Sponsored by Service Unit 522

Director/Registrar:  Heather Todd, 1007 Douglas Dr., Charleston, IL  61920   colescountydaycamp@yahoo.com   217.549.6305

Program Aide Training available

 

Hungry Games - Cookie Edition (twilight camp)
June 19-23, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/01/17

Make checks payable to: Granite City Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 102

Director: Lynette Melton-Wolfe   lynettemeltonwolfe@gmail.com

Co-Director/Registrar: Nancy Smallie Address, 7 Mimosa Dr.

Granite City, IL 62040   nancy@smallie.net   618.407.5874

Program Aide Training available

 

 

Journey to Neverland
June 23-25, 2017 in Farmington, MO

Deadline to Register: 05/17/17

Make checks payable to:  SU 209 Day Camp.  Send registration/health history and payment to Registrar Jennifer Hampsten 

Sponsored by Service Unit 209

Director:  Sandy Nelson   snelson622399@gmail.com   618.410.5329

Co-Director:  Jessica Nelson and Rebecca Vanover  ravan7194@gmail.com   618.567.7288

Registrar:  Jennifer Hampsten, 300 Deanewood Dr., Millstadt, IL 62260   jennifer.hampsten@gmail.com   618.530.3791

Program Aide Training available

 

The Great Outdoors (twilight camp)
June 26-30, 2017 in Carlyle

Deadline to Register:  Postmarked by 5/20/2017

Sponsored by Service Unit 15  (Clinton County)

Director:  Kelly Dempsey   greyhoundgal@yahoo.com

Registrar:  Tonica Fischer, 1051 Bond St., Carlyle, IL  62231

 

Nature Girl
June 26-30, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: May 12 at 8:00 pm. All completed camp forms and payment must be at the registrar's home for your scout to be included in our camp. (Please understand that a deadline is necessary to endure all supplies arrive in time for all campers at our camp.)

Make checks payable to: Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Day Camp

Sponsored by Service Unit 108

Director: Ann Taylor   anntaylor7762234@yahoo.com   618.558.3553

Co-Director/Registrar: Jennifer McArtor, 708 Riviera Circle, Edwardsville, IL 62025   julm80@yahoo.com  618.604.2225

 

Mini STEM Camp
July 6-7, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/07/17

Camp Grade Levels:  K-3rd grade (Fall 2017)

Girl Scout Fee:  $40

Non-Girl Scout Fee:  an additional $15 per girl

Adult volunteers are needed to make this camp a success.  Full time volunteers who work both days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $20 for one camper at the close of camp.  If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and daughter's registration form. 

 

Girl ScOUT of this World Fun
July 10-14, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register:  June 2, 2017

Make checks payable to:  Collinsville Day Camp and send with registration form to Registrar Jenny Choma 

Sponsored by Service Unit 111

Director:  Ronnie Winterich   rwinterich@gmail.com   618.604.4808

Registrar:  Jenny Choma, 31 Gary Avenue, Maryville, IL 62062   jchoma4456@hotmail.com   618.974.1392

 

pARTy OUTDOORS
July 10-14, 2017 in Waterloo

Deadline to Register: 5/31/2017

Make checks payable to: SU 211 Day Camp and mail to Registrar Dottie Heimos

Sponsored by Service Unit 211

Director: Teresa Bushong   tbushong@wildblue.net   618.975.1469

Co-Director: April Zilafro   aprilzilafro@yahoo.com   314.610.9755

Registrar: Dottie Heimos, 4328 Kaskaskia Rd., Waterloo, IL 62298   ndheimos@gmail.com   618.340.1150

 

STEM Camp 5: Destined for Infinity
July 17-21, 2017 in Edwardsville

Deadline to Register: 06/07/17

Camp Grade Levels: 4th - 12th grade (Fall 2017)

Girl Scout Fee: $74

Non-Girl Scout Fee:  an additional $15

Adult volunteer are needed to make this camp a success.  Full time volunteers who work five days will receive a camp shirt and be reimbursed $35 for one camper at the close of camp.  If interested in volunteering, a volunteer application and health history form should be mailed in with your payment and girl's registration form. 

 

Nature Detectives
July 24-28, 2017 in Centralia

Deadline to Register: 6/26/2017

Make checks payable to: Centralia Day Camp and mail to Registrar Kathy Stachowski

Sponsored by Service Unit 9

Director: Edie Ruez   emhruez@gmail.com   618.292.0963

Co-Director: Kirstin Grimes   kirstinkaygrimes@gmail.com   618.918.0243

Registrar: Kathy Stachowski, 537 Marquis Ave., Centralia, IL 62801   stach1975@yahoo.com   618.322.2755

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.    

More like this:

Illinois Department of Revenue Reminds Taxpayers about Availability of Senior Citizens Tax Deferral Program
Feb 19, 2025
More Than $99,600 Awarded For Student Field Trips To State Parks, Natural Areas
Mar 16, 2025
East Alton to Host Second "Picklin' for a Cause" Pickleball Tournament
Dec 28, 2024
Ameren Illinois Upgrading 6 Miles of Natural Gas Infrastructure In Madison County
Jan 23, 2025
City of St. Louis Targets 11 North City Neighborhoods for Neighborhood Planning
Feb 20, 2025

 