Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' 28th annual Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club raises $27,500
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 28th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on May 15. This year’s Golf Classic raised $27,500.
“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois greatly appreciates everyone who helped make this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic a success,” said Tricia Higgins, GSSI Communications and Development Manager. “On behalf of our over 12,400 girl members and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic,” Higgins added.
During the past 28 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has raised more than $850,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.
2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include:
Silver Sponsor:
- The Korte Company
Bronze Sponsors:
- Siemer Milling Company
- JF Electric
Dinner Sponsor:
- Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates
Lunch Sponsors:
- The PaintSmiths of St. Louis
- Mathis Marifian & Richter LTD Attorneys at Law
Beverage Sponsor:
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Bucket Raffle Sponsor:
- David & Kay Werner
Golf Cart Sponsors:
- Cassens Transport
- Anderson Hospital
- Plocher Construction
- Palmer & Cay
- Terra Properties
Tee Sponsors:
- The Korte Company
- Siemer Milling Company
- F Electric
- Louer Facility Planning
- SunCoke Energy
- David Hyten
- Jim's Formal Wear
- Hurford Architects
- ADR Auto Repair & Towing
- Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors
- Hill Law Offices
- Spencer Homes
- Bloomsdale Excavating Company
- Gori, Julian & Associates
- Jarrett Industries
- CompuType IT Solutions
- Vee-Jay Cement
- Basler Electric Company
- Highland Rural King
- GRP Mechanical Company
- Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli
- Bull & Bear Grill & Bar
- Providence Bank
- Cecil Management Group
To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit our Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at: http://www.gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html
GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.
More like this: