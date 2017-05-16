GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) held its 28th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on May 15. This year’s Golf Classic raised $27,500.

“Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois greatly appreciates everyone who helped make this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic a success,” said Tricia Higgins, GSSI Communications and Development Manager. “On behalf of our over 12,400 girl members and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers I would like to thank our corporate sponsors, donors, supporters and players for another successful golf classic,” Higgins added.

During the past 28 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has raised more than $850,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps.

2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic sponsors include:

Silver Sponsor:

The Korte Company

Bronze Sponsors:

Siemer Milling Company

JF Electric

Dinner Sponsor:

Angie Zahn, Broker, Strano & Associates

Lunch Sponsors:

The PaintSmiths of St. Louis

Mathis Marifian & Richter LTD Attorneys at Law

Beverage Sponsor:

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Bucket Raffle Sponsor:

David & Kay Werner

Golf Cart Sponsors:

Cassens Transport

Anderson Hospital

Plocher Construction

Palmer & Cay

Terra Properties

Tee Sponsors:

The Korte Company

Siemer Milling Company

F Electric

Louer Facility Planning

SunCoke Energy

David Hyten

Jim's Formal Wear

Hurford Architects

ADR Auto Repair & Towing

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

Hill Law Offices

Spencer Homes

Bloomsdale Excavating Company

Gori, Julian & Associates

Jarrett Industries

CompuType IT Solutions

Vee-Jay Cement

Basler Electric Company

Highland Rural King

GRP Mechanical Company

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli

Bull & Bear Grill & Bar

Providence Bank

Cecil Management Group

To see photos from this year’s Girl Scout Golf Classic or for a complete listing of sponsors, donors and supporters, visit our Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at: http://www.gsofsi.org/ev_golf_tourn.html

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

