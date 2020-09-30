Glen Carbon, Illinois –Girl Scouts across southern Illinois have started their annual sales of tasty treats and popular magazines. This year, girls are following safety guidelines when they sell in-person and reaching out to more prospective customers online. The pivot to mainly online sales ensures Girl Scouts still have the opportunity to raise money for troop activities and learn business skills during the pandemic.

“Girl Scout product programs help troops have fun and empowering experiences together,” says Kristen Gibbs, director of product program at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Girls set goals, create budgets, develop sales and marketing skills and learn business ethics. They learn these amazing lessons while supporting their troop’s plans to take trips, build robots, go camping and serve the community.”

During the fall Nut, Candy and Magazine Product Program, girls sell gourmet candy, nuts and snack mixes, as well as magazine subscriptions. They deliver these great gift items in time for the holiday season. All proceeds stay within southern Illinois with a percentage of sales going to troops and a percentage to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. The council uses funds for leadership programs, volunteer training, financial assistance and more.

In-person sales run through October 18, while online sales end October 25. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, please call 800-348-6858 or e-mail customercare@gsofsi.org. You can also use Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ online Fall Product Finder located at gsofsi.org/findcandy.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5 counties in Southern Illinois. Girls in grades K-12 are welcome to join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org to find a troop near you. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, foundations, businesses and individuals throughout the region.

