Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girls in the East St. Louis area have received a big boost from the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL). Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $10,000 from UWGSL to deliver STEM programs to girls in East St. Louis and Cahokia. The Girl Scouts also will develop leadership, relationship and life skills, and receive mentoring and educational support. They also will have fun and make new friends.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant to support girls who will benefit so much from Girl Scouts,” says Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “I want to say a big thank you to all the generous people who give to the United Way of Greater St. Louis.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois supports girls in under-resourced areas like East St. Louis through its Outreach Program. In this program, council staff members and volunteers lead Girl Scout meetings in schools. Some meetings are during the school day and others are after school. Grants and gifts allow the council to pay for the girls’ memberships and program materials.

“The demand for in-school Girl Scout programming has increased during the pandemic,” Graham says. “This United Way funding is just what we need to offer Girl Scouts to more girls in need.”

The United Way of Greater St. Louis says a review committee of community volunteers and stakeholders received an overwhelming number of competitive applications for this grant. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will use the funds from the grant through August 31, 2021.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

