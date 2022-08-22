GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts 193 received one of the organization's highest honors recently by earning a Girl Scout Bronze Award.

Amber Donnelly, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts Troop 193, said thank you to Lowe's of Glen Carbon for donating pallets to the service project. The project was to build a goat playground and the Girl Scouts also collected $127 to donate toward the upkeep of animals at Willoughby Heritage Farm.

Willoughby Heritage Farm is located on 40 acres of bluff line prairie and woodland overlooking the American Bottom at 631 Willoughby, Collinsville. The farm has more than 30 acres of wildlife preserve complete with hiking trails.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donnelly said the Girl Scouts in the troop and adult volunteers made the project a success with their dedication to the cause.

For the Girl Scout Bronze Award, it is suggested a minimum of 20 hours of building a team, exploring the community, choosing a project, planning it, putting a plan in motion, and spreading the word about the project.

The Girls Scouts say the suggested hours help participants think about their commitment to doing their very best with each step. Courage, confidence, and character are all important factors in receiving a Bronze Award.

More like this: