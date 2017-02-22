National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 24-26

Look for Girl Scouts Selling Cookies at a Community Booth Near You!

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will join other Girl Scout councils across the country February 24-26 to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2017, celebrating all the fun, learning, and excitement Girl Scouts have experienced while selling cookies for 100 years.

To celebrate, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off its spring Girl Scout Cookie Booth Weekends. During Cookie Booth Weekends, troops across southern Illinois set up shop at local venues including shopping centers, gas stations, places of worship and at community events. Girls work together as a team to sell cookies directly to customers, while developing their abilities in goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Additional council-wide Cookie Booth Weekends will be held March 4-6 and March 10-12. Area troops may continue to hold cookie booths through the end of spring. Find a local Girl scout cookie booth by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org or using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free for iOS or Android phones or mobile devices.

In addition to cookie booths, customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online through March 19 using Girl Scouts’ safe, interactive Digital Cookie platform. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home. Customers can choose to have cookies delivered to them or to purchase cookies to send to American military members.

When a girl participates in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, she learns essential life skills, her confidence soars and her leadership skills develop in powerful everyday ways. Every sale is one more opportunity for her to lead, speak up and discover her true potential. Funds raised by the Girl Scout Cookie Program power new adventures and enriching activities such as troop travel, summer camp and community service projects. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, deliver quality programs, maintain camp properties and provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouts helps transform girls into G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders)™ as they learn essential life skills that will stay with them forever.

