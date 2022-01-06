GLEN CARBON – The tastiest time of the year is officially here…it’s the start of the Girl Scout Cookie Program!

Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois are excited to once again bring some of America’s favorite treats to consumers. Online sales (referred to as Digital Cookie) began on January 3 to kick off the iconic program, which is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Digital Cookie provides consumers the options of having their cookies delivered by a Girl Scout, shipped directly to their home, or contributing to our donation program known as Hometown Heroes.

“We’re very excited to kick off our annual Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “We appreciate the continued support we receive from the public each year. Consumers are not just purchasing delicious cookies - they’re championing girl ambition,” added Grayling.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

If you’d like to order Girl Scout Cookies but don’t personally know a Girl Scout, visit gsofsi.org/findcookies to have a Girl Scout send you a link to her Digital Cookie online site.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

