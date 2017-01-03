Traditional Cookie Program runs Jan. 7-28; Cookie Booths held throughout March

GLEN CARBON - The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program is here and this year marks the celebration of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will kick off the iconic cookie program January 6-8 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from troops set up at local establishments throughout southern Illinois. From Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, Girl Scouts will take orders for the delicious treats--which will be delivered in late February. To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.345.6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder. Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held from late February through March.

In addition to cookie booths and traditional orders, girls will also be able to sell Girl Scout cookies online through a safe, interactive platform called Digital Cookie. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls develop five valuable skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. They also earn money to support activities, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp and to travel to destinations near an far. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, maintain camp properties and develop and deliver quality program activities for girls.

The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when a troop from Muskogee, Oklahoma baked cookies and sold them in the high school cafeteria to fund a service project. Starting from its momentous, first known sale, Girl Scout cookies have gone on to become an indelible part of American pop culture and history. Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouts helps transform girls into G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, Leaders)™ as they learn essential life skills that will stay with them forever.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 13,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this: