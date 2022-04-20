ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives reported this morning in reference to the Missing/Endangered news release issued by the department earlier Wednesday, Ava Isabella Diaz has been located safe.

Diaz was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the previous report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Ava left a family residence in the 900 block of Zimmerman Trails in Fenton, MO. in an unknown direction of travel.