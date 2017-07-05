ALTON - The Gin Blossoms rocked a large crowd outside Macs Timeout on Monday night following the massive fireworks display in Downtown Alton.



Playing such 90s favorites as "Found out About You," "Allison Road," "Until I Fall Away" and closing with the iconic "Hey Jealousy," the Arizona based rockers filled the streets of Alton outside Macs Timeout in a fashion many found reminiscent of the old block parties.

"It felt like a block party with everyone out in the street and people walking around with drinks," East Alton native Steve French said. "Alton should do this more often."

The evening was provided by Mac's Timeout as a way for people to enjoy Downtown Alton following this year's fireworks special. The band took the stage at 10, and people were able to traverse downtown as pedestrians, as the streets were all closed to automobile traffic.

