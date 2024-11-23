NASHVILLE – Senior forward Talesha Gilmore hit a milestone on Friday night, becoming the all-tme leading rebounder in Collinsville’s girls basketball history, also scoring 17 points to help lead the Kahoks to a 54-31 win over Trenton-Wesclin Friday night in the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament at Nashville High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gilmore broke Raven Berry’s all-time record of 880 rebounds by grabbing eight on the night, and also helped lead the 14-0 run after the game was tied 10-10, with the Kahoks never looking back after that to take the win.

In addition to Gilmores’s 17 points, Lilly Carlisle added nine points for the Kahoks, while Diamond Walker scored eight points, both Karly VanDyke and Karley Call had seven points each, and Carsyn Moad came up with six points.

The Kahoks are now 3-0 on the young season, while the Warriors go to 0-2, with Collinsville next playing Freeburg on Monday night, concluding group play on Tuesday against Mt. Vernon, both games starting at 6 p.m., then play a final game Wednesday, with the time to be announced.

The Kahoks start Southwestern Conference play at home on Dec. 5 against Belleville East in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

More like this: