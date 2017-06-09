METRO EAST 14, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): The Metro East Bears struck early and often Thursday night at East St. Louis’ Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, the Bears scoring a 14-0, five-inning win over East St. Louis in an American Legion baseball game.

Gillespie’s Tate Wargo no-hit ESL in getting the win; the Bears improved to 4-1 on the year; Wargo struck out 11.

Corey Price had three triples to lead the Bear offense; Dane Sellars also had a triple on the night.

The Bears will play in this weekend’s Greenville Wood Bat Classic tournament at both Greenville College and Greenville High School; they will meet Mattoon at 3:30 p.m. today and Decatur at 5:45 p.m. today at Greenville College’s Robert E. Smith Field and host Greenville at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenville High School. Elimination games are set for later Saturday at both venues, with the final set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenville College.

AVISTON 5, METRO EAST 4: Back-to-back doubles from Lucas Whitten and Carter Truong gave Aviston's American Legion baseball team a 5-4 win over the Metro East Bears Legion team in a nine-inning game in Aviston Wednesday night. The Bears fell to 3-1 on the year with the loss.

The Bears scored three in the third to take a 3-1 lead on Aviston, who scored solo runs in the second and third; the Bears expanded their lead to 4-2 before Avison rallied with runs in the fifth and sixth to tie proceedings up before they won it in the bottom of the ninth.

Edwardsville's Cole Hansel went 3-for-5 for the Bears with a homer and four RBIs on the night; Alton's Steven Pattan was 1-for-4, with Gillespie's Tate Wargo 1-for-3 and Roxana's Chance Foss 1-for-3 with a double.

