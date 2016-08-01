Gillespie's Emily Harszy, East Alton's Mackenzie Garland claim Miss, Junior Miss Madison County crowns
HIGHLAND - The Madison County Fair Pageant had definite flair and style with crowns this year going to Gillespie’s Emily Harszy and East Alton’s Mackenzie Garland taking home top honors.
Harszy, a Lewis and Clark Community College student, was Miss Madison County and Garland was Junior Miss Madison County.
Madison County Fair Pageant Director Diane Tye praised the emcees for the event – Ann Marie Conley of Highland and Phil McDowell of Staunton - for their superb efforts in keeping the afternoon interesting throughout. Conley was a 2010 Miss Madison County.
Tye was pleased with the attendance and said she thought there were a bunch of outstanding girls competing for the titles.
“It is interesting to watch how much the queens develop over the year,” she said. “That is one of the main reasons I do what I do.”
