GILLESPIE - The Gillespie School District confirmed its schools were on lockdown most of the morning due to a recommendation from law enforcement in the area regarding a hostage situation on Plum Street - just behind the town's high school.

That lockdown was ended around 11:30 a.m., and administration said the procedure was a precautionary measure, adding students were not in any immediate danger.

Calls to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office were referred to the Gillespie Police Department. A dispatcher there said the chief was "out sick," and any other possible contacts were "busy."

Scanner traffic suggested the incident was linked to a possible hostage situation on Plum Street involving a juvenile. This could not be confirmed by law enforcement at this time.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

