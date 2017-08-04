GILLESPIE - A Gillespie man was charged with sexual conduct with an animal, a Class 4 Felony, following an alleged incident on July 28, 2017.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Matthew D. Allen, 36, of Gillespie, was charged after the Gillespie Police Department received a tip regarding an alleged sexual incident with a German Shepherd. After subsequent investigation, Allen was charged with sexual conduct with an animal. Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe said the dog is currently in protective custody and is doing OK.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The case is still under investigation," DePoppe said.

Allen was taken to the Macoupin County Jail. DePoppe said he is currently out on bond.

A call to the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office was not returned at the time of publishing. Story may be updated accordingly if that call is returned.

More like this:

Alton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Attempted Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old
4 days ago
Casey Sobberi Arrested for Burglaries Across Calhoun and Pike Counties
Jun 20, 2025
Registered Child Sexual Predator Charged With Count Of Child Pornography and Count Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Child Under 13
Jun 27, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Charges Belleville Man Over Alleged Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jun 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Charges O'Fallon Man Over Alleged Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material
May 30, 2025

 