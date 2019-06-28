EDWARDSVILLE – Brittney Gibbs and Austin Woodward each earned national honors Thursday by being named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-American Division I Cross Country/Track and Field teams as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Gibbs was named to the first team. Woodward, also an Academic All-American in 2018, earned second team honors.

Gibbs, who competed at the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Championships, is a graduate student at SIUE in exercise and sport psychology after completing her bachelor's degree at SIUE. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she holds a 4.0 GPA at SIUE.

She completed her collegiate track and field career with a 42nd-place finish in the triple jump at the NCAA Division I Outdoor West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, California. Gibbs won the triple jump at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championships with a mark of 41 feet, 0.25 inches.

Woodard, a junior from Philo, Illinois, holds a 4.0 in biochemistry at SIUE.

He ran the sixth-fastest outdoor 10K time (31 minutes, 32.40 seconds) in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. At the 2019 OVC Indoor Championships, he placed ninth in the 5,000 and 12th in the 3,000. During the cross country season, he finished 48th at the 2018 OVC Cross Country Championships.

