EAST ALTON – Edwardsville's Sam Gibbons had the Tigers' only goal in their 6-1 Mid-States Club Hockey Association loss to CBC at East Alton Ice Arena; the loss was the Tigers' MSCHA regular-season finale. The MSCHA postseason will get under way next week; who

EHS will play and where they will play to start the postseason will be announced following a Monday league meeting.

“I've been playing hockey for seven years,” Gibbons said following the game. “I love the sport and all the guys; I love coming to the rink every day – it's a great sport.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gibbons, a sophomore forward for the Tigers, finished the regular season with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points with a power-play goal and 18 penalty minutes. He doesn't necessarily model his game after anyone in the NHL.

“I just try to be myself out there,” Gibbons said. “My brother used to play hockey; he got me into it. That's how I got started (in hockey).”

Being a part of the Tiger program has been a good thing for Gibbons.

“It's helped my improvement and been a lot of fun,” Gibbons said.

More like this: