ALTON - The Ghost Hunters Tour set for March 28 at Historic Mineral Springs Mall has been postponed and will be rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Murray, one of the organizers, said he is looking for a new date for the event.

Presents were to be Brandon Alvis, Murray, Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Mustafa Gatollari and Richel Stratton. Riverbender.com will post a preview when a new date is set.

Murray said he and the other presents were excited about the opportunities to do the tour in what he describes as one of the "most haunted" places in Alton.