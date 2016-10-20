Getting the most out of your parent/teacher conferences Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Parent/teacher conferences are an excellent opportunity to gauge your child’s academic progress and create an ongoing dialogue with your child’s teacher. Here are some ways to make parent-teacher conferences as beneficial as possible. Prepare Ask your child if there are topics he/she would like discussed with his/her teacher.

Write notes to yourself about your child’s personality, learning difficulties and study habits aspects that you feel the teacher should know. Take these notes with you to the meeting. Questions to Ask at the Meeting What is your classroom homework policy? Is homework graded?

What are the skills that you expect my child to master this year?

Is my child working up to his/her ability?

During the Conference Be respectful of the teacher's time and arrive promptly.

Begin the conversation on a positive note.

If needed, schedule a time to meet again.

Discuss your notes concerning your child’s learning habits.

Ask your most important questions first in case time runs out.

Listen to the teacher’s comments and be open to feedback and suggestions.

Ask the teacher for specific suggestions on ways to help your child reach his/her potential. This is the most important part of the meeting.

If the teacher says something that you don’t understand, ask for clarification.

Take notes so you can discuss the meeting with your child.

End the meeting by reiterating the actions that will be taken by the teacher or you. After the Conference Tell your child what you discussed.

Develop an action plan, and then work with your child to implement it. Be sure to make learning fun!

To help students learn the skills, habits and attitudes needed for lifelong success, teachers need your assistance and input. Working together, you can both ensure your child has a great school year! For more tips about education, grade-specific resources and educational news, or if your child needs help with their education, please visit www.edwardsvillesylvan.com or call 618-656-0500.