ALTON – The Masters of the Sky LIVE BIRD SHOW will be held on February 17 & 18 at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL. Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th.

The weekend will feature 6 opportunities to see the Masters of the Sky show featuring live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. These one-hour long spectacles highlight birds-of-prey and offer an opportunity to view eagles, owls, falcons, vultures, and hawks. The programs will include information about many of the challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their annual migrations. While these rehabilitated birds may no longer soar in the wild, they provide an unforgettable opportunity to educate us about their role in the Mississippi River ecosystem. Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th.

Also, crafts and activities for the kids, live animals on display, opportunities for photos with “Eric the Eagle”, and more are free. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s eye view!

Admission to the museum is free. Tickets for the Masters of the Sky show are $5 for adults, $3 for children 4-12 years of age, and free for children 3 and under who can sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the National Great Rivers Museum or by calling 618-462-6979.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a not-for profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of Great Rivers. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets to a “Masters of the Sky” show, call 618-462-6979 or toll free 877-462-6979.

